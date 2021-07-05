Market Analysts see CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] falling to $7. Time to buy?

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CTMX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.26%. The company report on June 21, 2021 that CytomX Therapeutics Announces Publication of First-in-Human Data for CX-2029 in Clinical Cancer Research.

CX-2029 is the first CD71-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) administrated to patients, with a generally well-tolerated safety profile at doses that elicit anti-tumor responses.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, announced that results from its Phase 1 first-in-human study of CX-2029 in patients with advanced solid tumors were published online in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research. This study showed that CX-2029, currently being co-developed by CytomX and AbbVie, was generally well-tolerated and can elicit anti-tumor responses in certain patients.

Over the last 12 months, CTMX stock dropped by -25.80%. The average equity rating for CTMX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $418.02 million, with 60.97 million shares outstanding and 53.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.58K shares, CTMX stock reached a trading volume of 755252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]:

Barclays have made an estimate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTMX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

CTMX Stock Performance Analysis:

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, CTMX shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.27 for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.43. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.77.

Return on Total Capital for CTMX is now -63.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.94. Additionally, CTMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] managed to generate an average of -$225,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 247.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CTMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. go to -0.90%.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [CTMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $341 million, or 86.30% of CTMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTMX stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,335,000, which is approximately 4968% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,576,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.8 million in CTMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.38 million in CTMX stock with ownership of nearly 36.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CTMX] by around 20,671,508 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,009,141 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 29,949,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,629,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTMX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,724,302 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,285 shares during the same period.