Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] loss -2.14% or -0.09 points to close at $4.11 with a heavy trading volume of 641597 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Blue Apron Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,706,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Blue Apron from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Blue Apron, and without giving effect to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, are expected to be approximately $20.0 million. In addition, Blue Apron has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 705,900 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the public offering are to be sold by Blue Apron. The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $4.24, the shares rose to $4.25 and dropped to $4.055, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APRN points out that the company has recorded -26.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 819.55K shares, APRN reached to a volume of 641597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.37 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.02.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.74. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$22,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 25.60% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,003,819, which is approximately 11.55% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 564,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 million in APRN stocks shares; and RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $2.11 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,358,019 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 702,534 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,937,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,998,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,038 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 297,285 shares during the same period.