Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain 31.84% so far this year. What now?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.34. The company report on June 26, 2021 that Q2-2021 Results Conference Call.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA).

Q2-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 805805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magna International Inc. stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for MGA stock reached $27.71 billion, with 301.00 million shares outstanding and 296.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, MGA reached a trading volume of 805805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magna International Inc. [MGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $109.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $96, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MGA stock performed recently?

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.17, while it was recorded at 93.21 for the last single week of trading, and 76.82 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magna International Inc. [MGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +9.56. Magna International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGA is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.76. Additionally, MGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magna International Inc. [MGA] managed to generate an average of $6,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.40%.

Insider trade positions for Magna International Inc. [MGA]

There are presently around $16,874 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,477,263, which is approximately -24.544% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 12,389,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in MGA stocks shares; and JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, currently with $784.4 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly -1.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magna International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 24,436,435 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 27,973,666 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 128,372,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,782,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,014,095 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,219,289 shares during the same period.