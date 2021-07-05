Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $162

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.11%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Refusing Limits with Liz Ruetsch.

Getting Out of Your Comfort Zone and Advancing Quantum Computing.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Keysight Technologies.

Over the last 12 months, KEYS stock rose by 52.04%. The one-year Keysight Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.38. The average equity rating for KEYS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.29 billion, with 185.00 million shares outstanding and 181.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 897.09K shares, KEYS stock reached a trading volume of 836646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $161.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

KEYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.53, while it was recorded at 154.26 for the last single week of trading, and 132.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keysight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

KEYS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 13.26%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,888 million, or 90.80% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,362,475, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,009,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.6 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -1.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

341 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 11,304,553 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 14,477,592 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 136,723,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,505,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,478,345 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 989,732 shares during the same period.