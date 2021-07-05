JP Morgan slashes price target on National Instruments Corporation [NATI] – find out why.

National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ: NATI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.58%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that NI to Host Virtual Investor Conference on August 17th.

NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the investment community.

NATI Virtual Investor ConferenceNI will host a virtual investor conference on August 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CT. The link to the livestream will be available at ni.com/nati. At the conclusion of the event, a replay of all presentations and additional content will be available on demand on the company’s investor relations homepage.

Over the last 12 months, NATI stock rose by 10.93%. The one-year National Instruments Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.56. The average equity rating for NATI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.57 billion, with 131.48 million shares outstanding and 121.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 537.63K shares, NATI stock reached a trading volume of 638139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on National Instruments Corporation [NATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NATI shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for National Instruments Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for National Instruments Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Instruments Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

NATI Stock Performance Analysis:

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, NATI shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.08 for National Instruments Corporation [NATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.45, while it was recorded at 42.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Instruments Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Instruments Corporation [NATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +70.83. National Instruments Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Total Capital for NATI is now 6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.14. Additionally, NATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] managed to generate an average of $20,523 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.National Instruments Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NATI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Instruments Corporation go to 5.79%.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,005 million, or 90.90% of NATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NATI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,753,514, which is approximately -0.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,739,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.09 million in NATI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $503.83 million in NATI stock with ownership of nearly 2.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Instruments Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ:NATI] by around 7,694,227 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 9,480,427 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 100,222,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,396,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NATI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,086,665 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 934,857 shares during the same period.