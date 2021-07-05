Jefferies slashes price target on Tenneco Inc. [TEN] – find out why.

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.70%. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Tenneco Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors.

Tenneco’s (NYSE:TEN) Powertrain business group was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

Over the last 12 months, TEN stock rose by 168.03%. The one-year Tenneco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.29. The average equity rating for TEN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.69 billion, with 81.95 million shares outstanding and 80.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, TEN stock reached a trading volume of 772790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, TEN shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 19.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenneco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.25 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.89.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -232.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.13. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$20,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,081 million, or 69.50% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 9,589,751, which is approximately 31.625% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,369,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.78 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.98 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 12.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 14,954,353 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,178,890 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,734,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,867,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,356,771 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,789 shares during the same period.