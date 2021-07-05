Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] stock Resumed by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $83

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $75.97 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Claudette.

Dentists and Physicians Who May Experience Operational, Logistical, or Financial Issues Encouraged to Call 800-999-9729.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in the Southeast that the Henry Schein Customer Assistance Hotline is open for dentists and physicians who may experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of damage caused by the tropical storm.

Henry Schein Inc. represents 142.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.62 billion with the latest information. HSIC stock price has been found in the range of $74.95 to $76.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 906.55K shares, HSIC reached a trading volume of 729971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $82.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $70 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HSIC stock

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, HSIC shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.97, while it was recorded at 74.80 for the last single week of trading, and 68.75 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for HSIC is now 11.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.94. Additionally, HSIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] managed to generate an average of $21,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 16.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

There are presently around $10,310 million, or 98.10% of HSIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,695,005, which is approximately -0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,823,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in HSIC stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $1.01 billion in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly -0.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 12,382,076 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 11,868,853 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 111,464,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,715,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,913,680 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,334 shares during the same period.