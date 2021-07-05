Goldman slashes price target on Vontier Corporation [VNT] – find out why.

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] closed the trading session at $32.70 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.35, while the highest price level was $32.835. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Insite360 Partners With Site IQ.

Enhancing Customer Experience With Remote Site Management.

Insite360, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilbarco Veeder-Root part of Vontier (NYSE: VNT), has signed a partnership agreement with Site IQ, enhancing our customers’ ability to maximize the uptime of assets and improve their efficiency and profitability. Insite360’s industry-standard platform combined with Site IQ’s workflow and agnostic connectivity options enables easy, cloud-based management of equipment and related data across their networks, reducing costly site visits by service technicians.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.10 percent and weekly performance of -0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, VNT reached to a volume of 826164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vontier Corporation [VNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $42.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

VNT stock trade performance evaluation

Vontier Corporation [VNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, VNT shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.47, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.94. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.65.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 984.35. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 972.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $40,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vontier Corporation [VNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 5.39%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,993 million, or 92.70% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,096,963, which is approximately 88.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,658,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.03 million in VNT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $502.59 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly 66.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 56,653,363 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 23,781,651 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 72,252,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,687,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,898,300 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 5,027,503 shares during the same period.