Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $18

Global Ship Lease Inc. [NYSE: GSL] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.25 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Global Ship Lease to Present at Maxim Group’s Future of Shipping Virtual Conference.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company” or “Global Ship Lease”) announced that the Company’s CEO, Ian Webber, is scheduled to present at Maxim Group’s Future of Shipping Virtual Conference as part of the Containership Demand: Global Supply Chain Ramifications panel on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by registering on the conference website, https://m-vest.com/events/future-of-shipping.

Global Ship Lease Inc. stock is now 53.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSL Stock saw the intraday high of $18.73 and lowest of $17.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.02, which means current price is +61.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 561.23K shares, GSL reached a trading volume of 677168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSL shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Global Ship Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Global Ship Lease Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Clarksons Platou analysts kept a Buy rating on GSL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Ship Lease Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has GSL stock performed recently?

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.47. With this latest performance, GSL shares gained by 13.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 328.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.77 for the last 200 days.

Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.13 and a Gross Margin at +43.08. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.70.

Return on Total Capital for GSL is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.57. Additionally, GSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] managed to generate an average of $5,937,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Global Ship Lease Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Ship Lease Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL]

There are presently around $162 million, or 29.20% of GSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSL stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 2,189,824, which is approximately -0.291% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,839,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.57 million in GSL stocks shares; and NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C., currently with $22.64 million in GSL stock with ownership of nearly 0.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Ship Lease Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Global Ship Lease Inc. [NYSE:GSL] by around 3,341,589 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 184,182 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,350,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,876,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSL stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,055,922 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,126 shares during the same period.