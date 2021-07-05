Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] Revenue clocked in at $162.90 million, up 112.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Global-E Online Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLBE] loss -2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $54.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Global-E Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the company that makes e-commerce Border Agnostic, reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021 as well as outlook for the second quarter and full year 2021.

“We are excited to announce our first quarterly results as a public company, continuing our rapid growth, with Gross Merchandise Value (“GMV”) and revenue growing at 133% and 134% respectively, over the prior year. We continue to capitalize and execute on the direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) cross-border e-commerce revolution, as we delivered outstanding results across the board, supported by continued execution of our strategy, ” said Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e. “Evidenced by our second quarter and full year guidance, Global-e’s momentum remains strong as we continue to scale and rapidly grow our business, supporting merchants in their journey to enhance DTC cross-border e-commerce sales.”.

Global-E Online Ltd. represents 148.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.07 billion with the latest information. GLBE stock price has been found in the range of $53.32 to $56.9933.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, GLBE reached a trading volume of 630864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Global-E Online Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Global-E Online Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GLBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global-E Online Ltd. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.53.

Trading performance analysis for GLBE stock

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE], while it was recorded at 58.07 for the last single week of trading.

Global-E Online Ltd. [GLBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global-E Online Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.