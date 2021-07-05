Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Stock trading around $415.20 per share: What’s Next?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] traded at a high on 07/02/21, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $415.20. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the acquisition of Deep Sea Electronics Limited, an advanced controls designer and manufacturer.

As a leader in the industry, Deep Sea Electronics provides a diverse suite of controller products that provide flexible solutions for multiple applications including generators, automatic transfer switches, battery charging, and off-highway vehicles. Headquartered in Hunmanby, United Kingdom, Deep Sea Electronics has a 40-year history of continuously advancing their products and driving innovation in the controls market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 924362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Generac Holdings Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $26.02 billion, with 62.48 million shares outstanding and 61.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 706.59K shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 924362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $420.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $420, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 10.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has GNRC stock performed recently?

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.84. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 31.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 238.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 341.50, while it was recorded at 412.67 for the last single week of trading, and 277.76 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.15. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.25. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $51,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]

There are presently around $23,786 million, or 92.60% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,946,320, which is approximately 14.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,600,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.37 billion in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly -7.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 356 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 6,900,734 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 8,358,342 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 42,029,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,288,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,160,254 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 656,473 shares during the same period.