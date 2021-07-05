FormFactor Inc. [FORM] stock Initiated by CL King analyst, price target now $42

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.55%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that FormFactor Introduces Automated Cryogenic Wafer Probe System to Enable Superconducting Compute Applications.

Multiple Systems Installed at Northrop Grumman Supporting Development of Advanced Technology.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, collaborating with Northrop Grumman Corporation , a technology company focused on global security and human discovery, announced the availability of a fully automated cryogenic wafer probe system operating at 4 Kelvin and below to accelerate the development of superconducting compute applications. Following unique design specifications, FormFactor’s HPD cryogenic systems group worked closely with Northrop Grumman scientists and engineers from concept to construction. The team produced multiple units of fully automated cryogenic wafer probers capable of meeting the challenging test requirements of superconducting circuits.

Over the last 12 months, FORM stock rose by 15.49%. The one-year FormFactor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.75. The average equity rating for FORM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.85 billion, with 77.60 million shares outstanding and 76.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 504.71K shares, FORM stock reached a trading volume of 690665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FormFactor Inc. [FORM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORM shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for FormFactor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for FormFactor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on FORM stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FORM shares from 36 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FormFactor Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

FORM Stock Performance Analysis:

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, FORM shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.34, while it was recorded at 36.57 for the last single week of trading, and 39.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FormFactor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FormFactor Inc. [FORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +40.58. FormFactor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Total Capital for FORM is now 12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, FORM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] managed to generate an average of $36,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.FormFactor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

FORM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FormFactor Inc. go to 20.00%.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,607 million, or 93.70% of FORM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,160,682, which is approximately 4.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,597,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.05 million in FORM stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $246.29 million in FORM stock with ownership of nearly 11.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FormFactor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM] by around 5,321,664 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 4,387,922 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 61,647,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,356,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,509 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 500,376 shares during the same period.