For Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL], Analyst sees a rise to $117. What next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock is now 59.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAL Stock saw the intraday high of $96.0839 and lowest of $94.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.84, which means current price is +64.90% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 761.70K shares, WAL reached a trading volume of 754418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $120.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.80.

How has WAL stock performed recently?

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.86 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.10, while it was recorded at 93.69 for the last single week of trading, and 74.62 for the last 200 days.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.28. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.45.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 16.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $264,543 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]

There are presently around $8,783 million, or 92.00% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,474,625, which is approximately 55.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,279,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $791.64 million in WAL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $467.44 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -41.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 15,801,049 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 10,844,511 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 65,220,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,866,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,316 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 927,006 shares during the same period.