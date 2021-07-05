For FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL], Analyst sees a drop to $4.50. What next?

FreightCar America Inc. [NASDAQ: RAIL] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a -4.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.78. The company report on May 17, 2021 that FreightCar America, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78549.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 733594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FreightCar America Inc. stands at 8.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.05%.

The market cap for RAIL stock reached $94.27 million, with 20.00 million shares outstanding and 11.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, RAIL reached a trading volume of 733594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAIL shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAIL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FreightCar America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for FreightCar America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $19, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on RAIL stock. On May 07, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RAIL shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FreightCar America Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

How has RAIL stock performed recently?

FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, RAIL shares dropped by -15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 362.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.94 and a Gross Margin at -12.45. FreightCar America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.87.

Return on Total Capital for RAIL is now -27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.21. Additionally, RAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL] managed to generate an average of -$126,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.FreightCar America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FreightCar America Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for FreightCar America Inc. [RAIL]

There are presently around $21 million, or 26.00% of RAIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 452,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; MINERVA ADVISORS LLC, holding 431,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 million in RAIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.11 million in RAIL stock with ownership of nearly -15.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FreightCar America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in FreightCar America Inc. [NASDAQ:RAIL] by around 816,375 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 787,689 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,105,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,709,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAIL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,299 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 572,377 shares during the same period.