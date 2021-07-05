For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $99.92 during the day while it closed the day at $99.06. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture.

Fiberon has partnered with Breezesta to offer Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, an assortment of premium, sustainable outdoor furniture hand selected to complement Fiberon decking and railing. The carefully curated collection, launching online in June 2021, features durable, stylish, eco-friendly outdoor furniture that will be sold directly through Fiberon at fiberonfurniture.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005847/en/.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock has also gained 1.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FBHS stock has inclined by 1.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.56% and gained 15.56% year-on date.

The market cap for FBHS stock reached $13.82 billion, with 138.60 million shares outstanding and 137.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 838.77K shares, FBHS reached a trading volume of 693565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBHS shares is $117.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on FBHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBHS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FBHS stock trade performance evaluation

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, FBHS shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.89, while it was recorded at 99.41 for the last single week of trading, and 91.77 for the last 200 days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.12 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for FBHS is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.12. Additionally, FBHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] managed to generate an average of $20,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. go to 8.70%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,276 million, or 90.70% of FBHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,830,864, which is approximately 0.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,531,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in FBHS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in FBHS stock with ownership of nearly 2.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE:FBHS] by around 9,159,305 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 6,466,427 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 108,297,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,923,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBHS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,133,960 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 892,127 shares during the same period.