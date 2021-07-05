Domtar Corporation [UFS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Domtar Corporation [NYSE: UFS] traded at a low on 07/02/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.85. The company report on July 4, 2021 that Investigation Alert: Monteverde & Associates PC Pursues Investigation Regarding The Merger.

Juan Monteverde , founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC , a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) relating to its proposed acquisition by Paper Excellence. Under the terms of the agreement, UFS shareholders will receive $55.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/domtar-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you. .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 652683 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Domtar Corporation stands at 0.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.84%.

The market cap for UFS stock reached $2.76 billion, with 53.50 million shares outstanding and 50.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, UFS reached a trading volume of 652683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Domtar Corporation [UFS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UFS shares is $54.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Domtar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CIBC raised their target price from $28 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Domtar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domtar Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for UFS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has UFS stock performed recently?

Domtar Corporation [UFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, UFS shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 166.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for Domtar Corporation [UFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.82, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

Domtar Corporation [UFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domtar Corporation [UFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.68 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Domtar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.97.

Return on Total Capital for UFS is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.64. Additionally, UFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domtar Corporation [UFS] managed to generate an average of -$21,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Domtar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Domtar Corporation [UFS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Domtar Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Domtar Corporation [UFS]

There are presently around $2,686 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UFS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,107,199, which is approximately 8.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,325,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.12 million in UFS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $207.11 million in UFS stock with ownership of nearly -1.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Domtar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Domtar Corporation [NYSE:UFS] by around 6,560,220 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 7,786,182 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,631,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,977,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UFS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,216,151 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,101,239 shares during the same period.