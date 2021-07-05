Cummins Inc. [CMI] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $325

Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $242.90 during the day while it closed the day at $241.84. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Cummins Inc. Reaches COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone With Mobile on-Site Clinics.

COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen up in different parts of the world, as more people are becoming fully vaccinated. Cummins began offering COVID-19 vaccines for its workforce and their dependents through mobile on-site clinics on April 1.

Cummins Inc. stock has also gained 0.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMI stock has declined by -7.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.49% and gained 6.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CMI stock reached $35.40 billion, with 147.00 million shares outstanding and 145.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CMI reached a trading volume of 780722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cummins Inc. [CMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMI shares is $292.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cummins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Cummins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $239 to $243, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cummins Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CMI stock trade performance evaluation

Cummins Inc. [CMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, CMI shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.47 for Cummins Inc. [CMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.71, while it was recorded at 241.73 for the last single week of trading, and 241.46 for the last 200 days.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cummins Inc. [CMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +24.59. Cummins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.03.

Return on Total Capital for CMI is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.27. Additionally, CMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cummins Inc. [CMI] managed to generate an average of $30,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Cummins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cummins Inc. [CMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cummins Inc. go to 17.62%.

Cummins Inc. [CMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,943 million, or 84.10% of CMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,717,674, which is approximately 5.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,022,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in CMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in CMI stock with ownership of nearly -1.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cummins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI] by around 8,088,909 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 9,779,707 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 101,811,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,679,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMI stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,627,362 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,704 shares during the same period.