Cowen lifts Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE: MWA] gained 0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $14.93 price per share at the time. The company report on June 18, 2021 that In Wake of Albertville Tragedy, National Compassion Fund and Mueller Water Products Establish Survivors’ Fund.

All proceeds will go to victims’ families and those who were physically injured at the June 15 shooting at the Mueller facility in Albertville, AL.

, the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, announced the launch of the Albertville Survivors’ Fund with support from GoFundMe and Mueller Water Products. This fund will provide direct financial support to the families of Lee Dobbins and David Lee Horton who were killed, and Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd, who were severely injured during the shooting.

Mueller Water Products Inc. represents 158.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. MWA stock price has been found in the range of $14.75 to $15.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 753.53K shares, MWA reached a trading volume of 777114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWA shares is $15.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Mueller Water Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mueller Water Products Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MWA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for MWA stock

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, MWA shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.83 for the last 200 days.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for MWA is now 12.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.12. Additionally, MWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] managed to generate an average of $23,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Mueller Water Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mueller Water Products Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]

There are presently around $2,122 million, or 96.20% of MWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,315,560, which is approximately 3.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,233,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.58 million in MWA stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $180.61 million in MWA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE:MWA] by around 9,378,681 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 11,930,801 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 120,824,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,133,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,712 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,359,795 shares during the same period.