COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 million, down -60.83% YTD: What’s Next?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.26, while the highest price level was $2.38. The company report on June 28, 2021 that COMSovereign Holding Corp. Added to the Russell Microcap® Index.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective at the open of trading , marking the annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.83 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 603.12K shares, COMS reached to a volume of 661786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

COMS stock trade performance evaluation

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, COMS shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.13 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -286.74 and a Gross Margin at -81.69. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -393.36.

Return on Total Capital for COMS is now -23.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.58. Additionally, COMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] managed to generate an average of -$340,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.90% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,513, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; DSC ADVISORS, L.P., holding 410,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in COMS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.63 million in COMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 1,978,370 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 80,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,058,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,367 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.