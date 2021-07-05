Comerica Incorporated [CMA] stock Upgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $100

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Comerica Announces Earnings Release Dates.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to release quarterly earnings on the dates indicated below and will host conference calls to review the results. Please note that dial-in information for the earnings calls will be provided at a later date.

Earnings Conference Call Schedule: .

A sum of 901010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Comerica Incorporated shares reached a high of $72.15 and dropped to a low of $71.00 until finishing in the latest session at $71.73.

The one-year CMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.77. The average equity rating for CMA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comerica Incorporated [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $77.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $65 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 107.10.

CMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, CMA shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.10, while it was recorded at 71.60 for the last single week of trading, and 61.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comerica Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Total Capital for CMA is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.43. Additionally, CMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] managed to generate an average of $59,975 per employee.

CMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica Incorporated go to -10.70%.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,974 million, or 81.60% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,214,875, which is approximately 1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,459,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.73 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $589.9 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly 6.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comerica Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 11,026,549 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 10,078,632 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 90,058,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,163,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,489,213 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,105,403 shares during the same period.