ChampionX Corporation [CHX] is 65.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $26.25 during the day while it closed the day at $25.37. The company report on June 24, 2021 that ChampionX Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule.

ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:.

ChampionX Corporation stock has also loss -5.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHX stock has inclined by 17.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.82% and gained 65.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CHX stock reached $5.27 billion, with 200.58 million shares outstanding and 199.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 958753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $26.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $18, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CHX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CHX stock trade performance evaluation

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, CHX shares dropped by -13.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.48, while it was recorded at 25.57 for the last single week of trading, and 17.83 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.61 and a Gross Margin at +22.28. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.15.

Return on Total Capital for CHX is now 1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.06. Additionally, CHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChampionX Corporation [CHX] managed to generate an average of -$112,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ChampionX Corporation [CHX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to -5.94%.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,960 million, or 97.90% of CHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,541,633, which is approximately 7.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,148,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.8 million in CHX stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $279.55 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 5.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 25,316,122 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 26,501,223 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 143,690,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,507,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,180,769 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,740 shares during the same period.