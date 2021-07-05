Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] gain 22.75% so far this year. What now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 17, 2021 that Eight out of 10 Adults Say Financial Security Is Key to Achieving Life’s Goals, and Lincoln Financial Group’s New Advertising Celebrates Those Moments.

A sum of 928620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares reached a high of $8.68 and dropped to a low of $8.51 until finishing in the latest session at $8.58.

The one-year EBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.74. The average equity rating for EBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

EBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.24. With this latest performance, EBR shares dropped by -2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 8.72 for the last single week of trading, and 6.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.80.

Return on Total Capital for EBR is now 2.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, EBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] managed to generate an average of $506,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 1,085,586 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,543,046 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 882,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,746,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,715 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,209,735 shares during the same period.