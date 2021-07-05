Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] is 43.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $73.90 during the day while it closed the day at $72.36. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Celsius Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

(Nasdaq: CELH) Celsius Holdings, Inc., maker of global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, announced the pricing of a public offering of 6,518,267 shares of common stock, consisting of 5,518,267 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of Celsius Holdings (the “Selling Stockholders”) and 1,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Celsius Holdings at a public offering price of $62.50 per share. In addition, Celsius Holdings and certain Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 977,740 additional shares of common stock.

Celsius Holdings will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders and intends to use the net proceeds received by it from the offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Celsius Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CELH stock has inclined by 39.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.83% and gained 43.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CELH stock reached $5.33 billion, with 72.52 million shares outstanding and 19.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 732946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $86.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

CELH stock trade performance evaluation

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, CELH shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 549.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.24, while it was recorded at 73.90 for the last single week of trading, and 47.79 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.06. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of $55,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celsius Holdings Inc. go to 69.61%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,352 million, or 65.30% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 22,012,651, which is approximately 136.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,643,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.97 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $150.81 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 44.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 24,175,633 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,657,374 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,488,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,321,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,448,343 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,466,751 shares during the same period.