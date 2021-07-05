Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Revenue clocked in at $120.10 million, up 69.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] closed the trading session at $5.65 on 07/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.63, while the highest price level was $5.83. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pharmaceutical Executive Molly Harper to its Board of Directors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, announced the appointment of Molly Harper to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Harper to the Catalyst board. Ms. Harper is a highly accomplished life-science executive with broad background in rare disease drug development, commercialization and strategic planning across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. Her experience is well suited to further strengthen our Board of Directors and will serve the Company well as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.16 percent and weekly performance of -6.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CPRX reached to a volume of 641639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.69 and a Gross Margin at +85.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 31.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 49.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $1,013,284 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $384 million, or 67.90% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 10,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,933,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.48 million in CPRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $46.75 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 6.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 10,437,045 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 9,026,613 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 48,535,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,999,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 804,063 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,488,694 shares during the same period.