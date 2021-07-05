Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] Is Currently 0.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] gained 0.28% or 0.15 points to close at $53.67 with a heavy trading volume of 788341 shares. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces that it will release its 2021 second-quarter earnings on Monday, July 26, 2021, after the close of the market. On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, J. Powell Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, and R. Andrew Watts, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc., will host an investor update conference call concerning Brown & Brown’s second-quarter 2021 financial results. You are invited to listen to the call, which will be broadcast live on Brown & Brown’s Internet site at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Simply log on to www.bbinsurance.com and click on “Investor Relations” and then “Calendar of Events.”.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, audio from the conference call will be available commencing two hours after the end of the live broadcast until 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 26, 2021. To access this replay, dial 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820 and, when prompted, enter replay access code 9164382. Audio will also be archived on Brown & Brown’s website, www.bbinsurance.com, for 14 days after the live broadcast. To access the website replay, go to “Investor Relations” and click on “Calendar of Events.” Windows Media Player software is required to access and listen to this broadcast.

It opened the trading session at $53.56, the shares rose to $53.88 and dropped to $53.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRO points out that the company has recorded 13.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 952.97K shares, BRO reached to a volume of 788341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $49 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for BRO stock

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.45, while it was recorded at 53.36 for the last single week of trading, and 47.68 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.58 and a Gross Margin at +94.84. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.80.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 13.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.59. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $42,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 11.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $10,705 million, or 71.80% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,384,254, which is approximately -0.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,518,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in BRO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $790.57 million in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 6.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 10,182,956 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 9,691,963 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 179,585,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,460,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,953,067 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,072 shares during the same period.