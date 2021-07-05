Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] Stock trading around $91.71 per share: What’s Next?

Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ: BRKS] plunged by -$2.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $94.94 during the day while it closed the day at $91.71. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Brooks Automation to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq:BRKS) announced that company management will participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit being held on June 15, 2021.

About the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021.

Brooks Automation Inc. stock has also loss -2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRKS stock has declined by -6.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.17% and gained 35.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BRKS stock reached $6.98 billion, with 74.27 million shares outstanding and 73.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 939.31K shares, BRKS reached a trading volume of 643848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKS shares is $112.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Brooks Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Brooks Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $77, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BRKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brooks Automation Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKS in the course of the last twelve months was 85.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, BRKS shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.75, while it was recorded at 94.89 for the last single week of trading, and 78.31 for the last 200 days.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Brooks Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for BRKS is now 7.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.48. Additionally, BRKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] managed to generate an average of $20,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Brooks Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brooks Automation Inc. go to 12.00%.

Brooks Automation Inc. [BRKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,380 million, or 95.80% of BRKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,110,259, which is approximately -20.914% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,521,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $689.76 million in BRKS stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $356.64 million in BRKS stock with ownership of nearly 1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brooks Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Brooks Automation Inc. [NASDAQ:BRKS] by around 5,767,718 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 8,050,621 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 55,752,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,571,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRKS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,368,739 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,134 shares during the same period.