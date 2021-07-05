Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] traded at a high on 07/02/21, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $116.07. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.6 million square feet and 196 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 849199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boston Properties Inc. stands at 2.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for BXP stock reached $17.94 billion, with 155.93 million shares outstanding and 155.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 849199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $119.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $106, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.29 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.49, while it was recorded at 115.23 for the last single week of trading, and 98.93 for the last 200 days.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.60. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.50.

Return on Total Capital for BXP is now 4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.91. Additionally, BXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] managed to generate an average of $1,087,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $17,043 million, or 96.40% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,639,390, which is approximately 1.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,992,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.51 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 6,160,563 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 9,606,316 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 131,071,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,837,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,322 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,399,173 shares during the same period.