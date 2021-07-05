BMO Capital Markets lifts CubeSmart [CUBE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] jumped around 0.53 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.83 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that CubeSmart Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158154/ea72bcede6. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register for the conference call may join on the day of the call using 1-877-506-3281 for domestic callers, +1-412-902-6677 for international callers, and 1-855-669-9657 for callers in Canada.

CubeSmart stock is now 39.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUBE Stock saw the intraday high of $46.94 and lowest of $46.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.87, which means current price is +48.95% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 944.37K shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 650563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CubeSmart [CUBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CUBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 155.51.

How has CUBE stock performed recently?

CubeSmart [CUBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.14, while it was recorded at 46.67 for the last single week of trading, and 37.34 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.91 and a Gross Margin at +44.01. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.39.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.57. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $53,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for CubeSmart [CUBE]

There are presently around $9,199 million, or 100.00% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,807,118, which is approximately 2.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,023,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $937.7 million in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $732.61 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly 1.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 12,384,592 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 12,528,540 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 171,519,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,432,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,520,418 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,917 shares during the same period.