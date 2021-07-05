Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] Revenue clocked in at $828.90 million, up 60.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ: BSY] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $64.91 during the day while it closed the day at $64.83. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) (“Bentley”), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced the pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bentley also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued. Bentley expects the offering to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Bentley and will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2022. The Notes will mature on July 1, 2027, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The initial conversion rate will be 12.0153 shares of Bentley’s Class B common stock (“common stock”) per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $83.23 per share of common stock). The initial conversion price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 35% over the last reported sale price per share of Bentley’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) on June 23, 2021. Prior to April 1, 2027, the Notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods and, thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of the Notes. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Bentley’s common stock or a combination thereof at Bentley’s election.

Bentley Systems Incorporated stock has also gained 6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSY stock has inclined by 35.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.03% and gained 60.03% year-on date.

The market cap for BSY stock reached $17.57 billion, with 302.58 million shares outstanding and 197.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, BSY reached a trading volume of 652448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSY shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bentley Systems Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bentley Systems Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bentley Systems Incorporated is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSY in the course of the last twelve months was 59.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, BSY shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.03% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.02, while it was recorded at 63.88 for the last single week of trading.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.52 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. Bentley Systems Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for BSY is now 31.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.18. Additionally, BSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Bentley Systems Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bentley Systems Incorporated go to 6.40%.

Bentley Systems Incorporated [BSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,196 million, or 24.70% of BSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSY stocks are: SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL with ownership of 35,569,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.30% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,552,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.0 million in BSY stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $227.36 million in BSY stock with ownership of nearly 0.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bentley Systems Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Bentley Systems Incorporated [NASDAQ:BSY] by around 8,185,659 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,833,808 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 52,711,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,730,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,749 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,331,682 shares during the same period.