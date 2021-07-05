BCE Inc. [BCE] is 16.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BCE Inc. [NYSE: BCE] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Bell 5G expands in Atlantic Canada – first 5G service in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Canada’s most-awarded 5G network now available in Halifax Regional Municipality, part of the largest 5G network in Nova Scotia.

First 5G in Newfoundland and Labrador with service in St. John’s, Flatrock, Paradise, Portugal Cove and Wabana.

A sum of 658619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.27M shares. BCE Inc. shares reached a high of $49.74 and dropped to a low of $49.29 until finishing in the latest session at $49.70.

The one-year BCE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.54. The average equity rating for BCE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BCE Inc. [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $47.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BCE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for BCE Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 64.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BCE Stock Performance Analysis:

BCE Inc. [BCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for BCE Inc. [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.15, while it was recorded at 49.41 for the last single week of trading, and 44.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BCE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BCE Inc. [BCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.32. BCE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for BCE is now 10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BCE Inc. [BCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.41. Additionally, BCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BCE Inc. [BCE] managed to generate an average of $47,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.BCE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc. go to 4.00%.

BCE Inc. [BCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,950 million, or 52.90% of BCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 79,154,834, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 30,917,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in BCE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in BCE stock with ownership of nearly -7.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BCE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in BCE Inc. [NYSE:BCE] by around 25,697,889 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 37,427,350 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 338,277,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 401,402,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,265,507 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,683 shares during the same period.