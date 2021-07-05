Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell -2.49% so far this year. What now?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] surged by $4.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $298.31 during the day while it closed the day at $297.74. The company report on June 29, 2021 that AGC and Autodesk Launch Media Library to Boost Representation of Diversity in Construction.

Images readily available for editorial use showcase women and people of color in construction to increase visibility in industry media coverage.

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) and Autodesk launched the Construction Diversity Image Library, a collection of photographs for use by the media featuring diverse individuals in the construction workforce. The library will launch with an established collection of images and as part of the initiative, organizations from across the design, engineering and building industry are invited to contribute additional photographs.

Autodesk Inc. stock has also gained 3.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADSK stock has inclined by 3.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.49% and lost -2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for ADSK stock reached $64.62 billion, with 219.60 million shares outstanding and 219.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 667429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $333.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $340, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 47.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADSK stock trade performance evaluation

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.83, while it was recorded at 294.89 for the last single week of trading, and 276.48 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +90.12. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.87.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 23.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 292.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.98. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $105,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 35.58%.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57,954 million, or 91.90% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,696,019, which is approximately 2.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,547,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $2.86 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly -2.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 13,737,567 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 15,033,489 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 165,875,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,646,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,805,436 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,199,305 shares during the same period.