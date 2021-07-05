Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] gain 26.61% so far this year. What now?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [NYSE: AIRC] jumped around 0.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $48.63 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that AIR Communities Earns Ninth Top Workplace Award.

Apartment Income REIT (known as AIR Communities) has been named a Top Workplace in Colorado for the ninth consecutive year. Published by the Denver Post, the annual list of top workplaces is based on team member feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party survey that measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and engagement.

“Making the Top Workplace list for nine years in a row is an incredible achievement,” said Vice President of Human Resources Beth Harmon. “While there are many things that make AIR a great place to work, it’s our talented team that sets us apart. We’re honored by this award and are committed to continuing to improve our culture.”.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock is now 26.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIRC Stock saw the intraday high of $48.64 and lowest of $48.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.38, which means current price is +32.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 736.06K shares, AIRC reached a trading volume of 868179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIRC shares is $48.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Apartment Income REIT Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIRC stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AIRC shares from 40 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apartment Income REIT Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has AIRC stock performed recently?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, AIRC shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.61% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.88 for Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.75, while it was recorded at 48.05 for the last single week of trading.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.10 and a Gross Margin at +20.79. Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.06.

Return on Total Capital for AIRC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 310.06. Additionally, AIRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC] managed to generate an average of -$128,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Apartment Income REIT Corp. [AIRC]

There are presently around $7,115 million, or 93.70% of AIRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,290,169, which is approximately 1.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 19,389,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $942.9 million in AIRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $835.56 million in AIRC stock with ownership of nearly 2.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apartment Income REIT Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. [NYSE:AIRC] by around 20,936,106 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 20,882,613 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 104,483,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,302,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIRC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,538,695 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,214,931 shares during the same period.