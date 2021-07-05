American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Revenue clocked in at $4.79 billion, up 34.29% YTD: What’s Next?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] loss -1.84% or -0.21 points to close at $11.20 with a heavy trading volume of 978944 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that AAM Recognizes Key Suppliers with Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Awards.

American Axle & Manufacturing recognized top suppliers during its 27th Annual Supplier Day. AAM presented two Supplier of the Year Awards and 10 Supplier Excellence Awards during a ceremony held virtually from Detroit.

Supplier of the Year Awards were presented to the Bocar Group and Heller Machine Tools.

It opened the trading session at $11.44, the shares rose to $11.50 and dropped to $11.1502, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXL points out that the company has recorded 34.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, AXL reached to a volume of 978944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for AXL stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, AXL shares dropped by -12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 10.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.07 and a Gross Margin at +10.73. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.92.

Return on Total Capital for AXL is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 969.93. Additionally, AXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 959.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] managed to generate an average of -$28,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

There are presently around $1,171 million, or 93.70% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,961,565, which is approximately 8.355% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,621,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.36 million in AXL stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $75.54 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly -8.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 10,758,566 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 11,110,995 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 82,655,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,525,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,641,411 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,932 shares during the same period.