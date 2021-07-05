Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] moved up 0.27: Why It’s Important

Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: LNT] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $56.42 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend.

The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy‘s Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on May 28, 2021. The dividends, which are payable on June 15, 2021, are as follows:.

$0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation represents 250.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.08 billion with the latest information. LNT stock price has been found in the range of $56.01 to $56.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LNT reached a trading volume of 917451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNT shares is $61.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alliant Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Alliant Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliant Energy Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for LNT stock

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, LNT shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.06, while it was recorded at 56.26 for the last single week of trading, and 53.33 for the last 200 days.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.66 and a Gross Margin at +24.82. Alliant Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.27.

Return on Total Capital for LNT is now 5.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.83. Additionally, LNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT] managed to generate an average of $184,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Alliant Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliant Energy Corporation go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alliant Energy Corporation [LNT]

There are presently around $10,655 million, or 78.10% of LNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,929,534, which is approximately -0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,178,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in LNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $698.85 million in LNT stock with ownership of nearly -1.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

254 institutional holders increased their position in Alliant Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:LNT] by around 15,783,246 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 8,976,261 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 164,084,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,844,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,127,595 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,146,615 shares during the same period.