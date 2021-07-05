Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] Revenue clocked in at $0.91 million, down -35.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGS] price surged by 5.10 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Aligos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $83.6 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. In addition, Aligos has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of common stock at the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Aligos. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aligos, are expected to be approximately $83.6 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Piper Sandler are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is acting as a lead manager for the offering.

A sum of 785315 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 155.41K shares. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $18.12 and dropped to a low of $16.53 until finishing in the latest session at $17.72.

Guru’s Opinion on Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 706.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

ALGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.86. With this latest performance, ALGS shares dropped by -36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.91% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 19.97 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Aligos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALGS is now -53.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.91. Additionally, ALGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] managed to generate an average of -$1,466,797 per employee.Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [ALGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $479 million, or 77.40% of ALGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,999,289, which is approximately 1.825% of the company’s market cap and around 18.91% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,547,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.85 million in ALGS stocks shares; and VERSANT VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58.34 million in ALGS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGS] by around 718,845 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 957,419 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,350,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,027,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,044 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 793,267 shares during the same period.