Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is 93.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.45%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that AEMD: Stronger Cash Position Enhances AEMD’s Goal to Advance the Hemopurifier.

Over the last 12 months, AEMD stock rose by 152.11%. The average equity rating for AEMD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.02 million, with 14.57 million shares outstanding and 10.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, AEMD stock reached a trading volume of 678762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

AEMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 108.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aethlon Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1197.07. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.58.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -84.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$788,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.60% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 306,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 171,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in AEMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.32 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 401,640 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 27,875 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 274,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 704,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,459 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,875 shares during the same period.