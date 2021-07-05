AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Stock trading around $27.45 per share: What’s Next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.19%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that AdaptHealth Appoints Stephen Griggs Chief Executive Officer.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Stephen Griggs as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Griggs, who is also a member of the Board, joined AdaptHealth in February 2021 as Co-CEO following the Company’s acquisition of AeroCare Holdings, Inc., which Mr. Griggs founded and led as President and CEO.

The Company also announced that Luke McGee has resigned from his positions as Co-CEO of AdaptHealth and a member of the Board.

Over the last 12 months, AHCO stock rose by 37.25%. The one-year AdaptHealth Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.98. The average equity rating for AHCO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 111.11 million shares outstanding and 65.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, AHCO stock reached a trading volume of 741204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $42.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AHCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.11, while it was recorded at 27.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdaptHealth Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +14.39. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.30.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 12.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.64. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$34,390 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AHCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 42.90%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,905 million, or 60.60% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,318,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.88 million in AHCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.84 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 154.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 27,151,846 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 4,230,690 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,021,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,404,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,590,912 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,071 shares during the same period.