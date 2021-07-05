Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE: AYI] surged by $2.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $179.70 during the day while it closed the day at $178.73. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2021 Third-Quarter Results.

Company Returns to Growth.

Net Sales Increased 15.9% versus Prior Year.

Acuity Brands Inc. stock has also loss -7.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AYI stock has inclined by 4.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.60% and gained 47.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AYI stock reached $6.29 billion, with 35.70 million shares outstanding and 35.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 418.89K shares, AYI reached a trading volume of 631045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYI shares is $178.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Acuity Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $95 to $166. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Acuity Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $190, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AYI stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AYI shares from 133 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acuity Brands Inc. is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AYI stock trade performance evaluation

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, AYI shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.98, while it was recorded at 184.03 for the last single week of trading, and 137.27 for the last 200 days.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.28 and a Gross Margin at +40.91. Acuity Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for AYI is now 15.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.33. Additionally, AYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] managed to generate an average of $21,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Acuity Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acuity Brands Inc. go to 12.46%.

Acuity Brands Inc. [AYI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,731 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,693,776, which is approximately 22.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,327,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.74 million in AYI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $588.16 million in AYI stock with ownership of nearly -1.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acuity Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Acuity Brands Inc. [NYSE:AYI] by around 4,396,041 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 3,662,561 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 29,601,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,659,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,679 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 914,575 shares during the same period.