Oppenheimer slashes price target on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] – find out why.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] closed the trading session at $5.67 on 07/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.45, while the highest price level was $5.71. The company report on June 2, 2021 that AquaBounty Announces First Harvest of GE Atlantic Salmon; Receives Approval for the Sale of GE Atlantic Salmon in Brazil.

Company Also Announces Addition of Gail Sharps Myers to its Board of Directors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced: the successful completion of the first commercial scale harvest of its genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon at the Albany, Indiana Farm; the regulatory approval of the Company’s GE Atlantic salmon by Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio); and the addition of Gail Sharps Myers to AquaBounty’s Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.27 percent and weekly performance of -6.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, AQB reached to a volume of 1486818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2057.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -12727.13 and a Gross Margin at -6303.27. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12846.31.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -21.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.96. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$227,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 105.90 and a Current Ratio set at 106.90.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $215 million, or 53.70% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,247,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.09 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.38 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 57.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 6,897,649 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,830,454 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,268,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,996,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,470,931 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 206,433 shares during the same period.