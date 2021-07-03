Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] gain 96.96% so far this year. What now?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] traded at a high on 07/01/21, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.88. The company report on July 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MMAC, XEC, SBBP, SLCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1258987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cimarex Energy Co. stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.57%.

The market cap for XEC stock reached $7.34 billion, with 100.13 million shares outstanding and 92.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, XEC reached a trading volume of 1258987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $82.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $79 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $83, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on XEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has XEC stock performed recently?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.10, while it was recorded at 71.98 for the last single week of trading, and 49.54 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.74 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Cimarex Energy Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.23.

Return on Total Capital for XEC is now 2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.84. Additionally, XEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] managed to generate an average of -$2,633,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 67.67%.

Insider trade positions for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

There are presently around $7,034 million, or 94.80% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,350,389, which is approximately 4.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,956,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.55 million in XEC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $347.3 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly 5.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimarex Energy Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 11,896,040 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 11,818,769 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 71,487,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,202,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,829,283 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,316 shares during the same period.