Americold Realty Trust [COLD] gain 1.13% so far this year. What now?

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.47%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Americold Realty Trust Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.22 per share for the second quarter of 2021, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About Americold Realty Trust.

Over the last 12 months, COLD stock rose by 3.09%. The one-year Americold Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.94. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.25 billion, with 252.94 million shares outstanding and 251.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, COLD stock reached a trading volume of 2427673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $44.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COLD shares from 42.50 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLD in the course of the last twelve months was 733.97.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.55, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.88. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.15. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $1,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

COLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 9.50%.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,158 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,922,389, which is approximately 11.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 24,646,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $930.41 million in COLD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $677.67 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 17.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 24,755,510 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 25,541,729 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 218,786,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,083,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,491 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,188,795 shares during the same period.