WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is 19.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $27.72 price per share at the time. The company report on June 23, 2021 that WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten, secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 14,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Shares have been offered by the Company’s principal shareholder, Sapphire Holding S.à r.l., an entity controlled by TDR Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $27.95 per share. The Selling Stockholder granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares. The Company has not offered any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on June 25, 2021.

Morgan Stanley has acted as sole underwriter for the Offering.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. represents 228.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.43 billion with the latest information. WSC stock price has been found in the range of $27.67 to $28.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 1634788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.90 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.66, while it was recorded at 28.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.57 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.17.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 7.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.22. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 66.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $5,144 million, or 83.40% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,459,765, which is approximately 14.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,428,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.95 million in WSC stocks shares; and EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $274.03 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 26.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 28,342,541 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 15,317,436 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 141,909,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,568,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,071,173 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,874 shares during the same period.