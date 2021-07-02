WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] is 102.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE: WOW] price surged by 4.30 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on June 30, 2021 that WOW! to Sell Five Service Areas in Two Separate Transactions Totaling $1.8 Billion.

Transactions collectively reflect an implied multiple of 11.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the service areas divested.

Service area sales enable WOW! to reduce debt and to further pursue Edge-outs and greenfield and commercial opportunities as part of its broadband-first strategy.

A sum of 1365154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 360.10K shares. WideOpenWest Inc. shares reached a high of $21.70 and dropped to a low of $20.535 until finishing in the latest session at $21.60.

The one-year WOW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.63. The average equity rating for WOW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOW shares is $19.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for WideOpenWest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $26 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for WideOpenWest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on WOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WideOpenWest Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WOW Stock Performance Analysis:

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.47. With this latest performance, WOW shares gained by 29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.78 for WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WideOpenWest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.21. WideOpenWest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for WOW is now 9.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.71. Additionally, WOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] managed to generate an average of $7,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.WideOpenWest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WideOpenWest Inc. go to 52.60%.

WideOpenWest Inc. [WOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 79.20% of WOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOW stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 31,388,018, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; NINE TEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,183,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.17 million in WOW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.11 million in WOW stock with ownership of nearly 3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WideOpenWest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in WideOpenWest Inc. [NYSE:WOW] by around 11,429,855 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 12,545,927 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 44,219,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,195,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOW stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,030,404 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 141,727 shares during the same period.