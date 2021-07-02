why Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.50

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $89.99 during the day while it closed the day at $89.11. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors.

Newly Established Site Advocacy Group will Deliver Deeper, More Meaningful Site-Based Insights to Drive Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials Methodologies & Technologies.

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, expanded its Decentralized Clinical Trial capabilities to include a dedicated Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, continuing the momentum for Decentralized Solutions demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group to move clinical trials closer to the patient.

Syneos Health Inc. stock has also gained 3.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYNH stock has inclined by 15.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.70% and gained 30.79% year-on date.

The market cap for SYNH stock reached $9.02 billion, with 104.27 million shares outstanding and 61.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 886526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $96.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $75, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on SYNH stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SYNH shares from 79 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SYNH stock trade performance evaluation

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.79 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.55, while it was recorded at 89.09 for the last single week of trading, and 72.94 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.99 and a Gross Margin at +18.01. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.16. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $7,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 17.21%.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,764 million, or 94.80% of SYNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 13,238,542, which is approximately -17.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA, holding 10,764,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.25 million in SYNH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $741.13 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly 11.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 16,824,324 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 15,571,209 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 77,176,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,571,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,211,174 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540,204 shares during the same period.