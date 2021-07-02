why Republic Services Inc. [RSG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $118.62

Republic Services Inc. [NYSE: RSG] jumped around 0.6 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $110.61 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Don’t Foil It: How Aluminum Can Help You Have a More Sustainable Summer.

Republic Services Inc. stock is now 14.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RSG Stock saw the intraday high of $110.95 and lowest of $110.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 113.28, which means current price is +24.81% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, RSG reached a trading volume of 1092476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Republic Services Inc. [RSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSG shares is $118.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Republic Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Republic Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $96, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on RSG stock. On October 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RSG shares from 102 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Republic Services Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for RSG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has RSG stock performed recently?

Republic Services Inc. [RSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, RSG shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.69, while it was recorded at 109.58 for the last single week of trading, and 98.64 for the last 200 days.

Republic Services Inc. [RSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Republic Services Inc. [RSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.40. Republic Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Total Capital for RSG is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.14. Additionally, RSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Republic Services Inc. [RSG] managed to generate an average of $27,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Republic Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Republic Services Inc. go to 8.29%.

Insider trade positions for Republic Services Inc. [RSG]

There are presently around $20,472 million, or 94.10% of RSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,920,304, which is approximately -1.401% of the company’s market cap and around 34.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,068,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in RSG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in RSG stock with ownership of nearly -0.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Republic Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Republic Services Inc. [NYSE:RSG] by around 14,323,665 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 11,595,259 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 159,167,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,086,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,402 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,614,933 shares during the same period.