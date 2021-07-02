why Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.85

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $21.25 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Dun & Bradstreet Announces Town Center II in Jacksonville as Its New Global Headquarters.

Dun & Bradstreet, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced it has closed on the purchase of Town Center II, its new global headquarters office in Jacksonville, Florida.

Town Center II is a modern, Energy Star certified building located at 5335 Gate Parkway in the heart of St. Johns Town Center. Built in 2019, the 14.38 acre lot and 218,700 square foot building was chosen with the company’s future growth and sustainability plans in mind.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. represents 428.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.08 billion with the latest information. DNB stock price has been found in the range of $21.23 to $21.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 2984337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $28.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DNB stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 21.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.38 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now 2.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.84. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$27,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 13.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

There are presently around $7,285 million, or 55.80% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP with ownership of 103,819,610, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 76,552,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in DNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $415.69 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly 169.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 57,994,837 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 35,606,290 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 249,199,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,801,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,189,731 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 13,643,655 shares during the same period.