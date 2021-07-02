why ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.50

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] slipped around -1.76 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.98 at the close of the session, down -5.07%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that ChargePoint Partners with Mercedes to Power Industry-leading EV Charging Experience.

Complete Mercedes me Charge charging solution offers access to the largest number of places to charge in North America and seamless integration in-vehicle and in-app.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, along with Mercedes-Benz USA, announced the new benchmark in EV charging in North America, Mercedes me Charge, to be launched with the all-new EQS all-electric luxury sedan and available in all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes-EQ.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -17.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $35.47 and lowest of $32.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.48, which means current price is +73.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 3889820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 251.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.87, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading, and 27.61 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$429,593 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $2,536 million, or 62.50% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.63 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $385.93 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 74,951,345 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,041,674 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 887,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,880,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,430,406 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 690,619 shares during the same period.