why CDK Global Inc. [CDK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.60

CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ: CDK] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.09 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that CDK Global Introduces CDK OnePay Fueled by Global Payments.

End-to-End Solution through Fortellis to Help Dealers Improve Payment Experience and Drive Revenue.

CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, launched CDK OnePay, a dealership-wide payment solution fueled by Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. It is designed to help dealers create a frictionless customer experience with end-to-end seamless payment technologies and expanded payment options.

CDK Global Inc. stock is now -3.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDK Stock saw the intraday high of $50.62 and lowest of $49.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 55.51, which means current price is +2.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 570.99K shares, CDK reached a trading volume of 1268608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CDK Global Inc. [CDK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDK shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDK Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CDK Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDK Global Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CDK stock performed recently?

CDK Global Inc. [CDK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, CDK shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.53, while it was recorded at 50.06 for the last single week of trading, and 50.31 for the last 200 days.

CDK Global Inc. [CDK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDK Global Inc. [CDK] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.67. CDK Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for CDK is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.69. Additionally, CDK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDK Global Inc. [CDK] managed to generate an average of $32,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.CDK Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDK Global Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CDK Global Inc. [CDK]

There are presently around $5,459 million, or 91.10% of CDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,876,195, which is approximately 4.323% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,507,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.41 million in CDK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $401.65 million in CDK stock with ownership of nearly 0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDK Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in CDK Global Inc. [NASDAQ:CDK] by around 10,189,646 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 6,890,197 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 91,902,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,982,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,444 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,619 shares during the same period.