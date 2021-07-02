why C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $94.31 during the day while it closed the day at $94.21. The company report on June 21, 2021 that EML’s Sentential Acquisition Receives Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Approval.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock has also loss -0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHRW stock has declined by -3.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.26% and gained 0.36% year-on date.

The market cap for CHRW stock reached $12.34 billion, with 134.51 million shares outstanding and 132.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CHRW reached a trading volume of 1291720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $102.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $102 to $110, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CHRW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRW in the course of the last twelve months was 80.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CHRW stock trade performance evaluation

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CHRW shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.18, while it was recorded at 94.50 for the last single week of trading, and 95.83 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +7.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for CHRW is now 20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.96. Additionally, CHRW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] managed to generate an average of $34,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.31.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 11.40%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,468 million, or 94.00% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,939,470, which is approximately 5.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,069,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $995.41 million in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly 0.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 6,490,508 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 9,958,169 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 105,283,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,732,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,385 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,448 shares during the same period.