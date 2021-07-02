Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] Is Currently -0.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE: WAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.96%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that CSX and Wabtec Partner to Drive Sustainable Transportation Solutions.

CSX enhances fleet with orders for locomotive modernizations and next generation Trip OptimizerTM Zero-to-Zero system.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) are partnering to accelerate sustainable rail by modernizing locomotives across CSX’s fleet and implementing advanced digital technologies to deliver significant fuel efficiency and emissions reductions for CSX’s rail operations. The partnership will help CSX in their commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37 percent by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, WAB stock rose by 41.09%. The one-year Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.6. The average equity rating for WAB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 billion, with 188.50 million shares outstanding and 180.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, WAB stock reached a trading volume of 1055643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $88.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $86 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WAB shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, WAB shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.47, while it was recorded at 82.09 for the last single week of trading, and 75.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +25.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.79. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $15,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation go to 7.30%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,678 million, or 91.50% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,672,312, which is approximately -1.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,369,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WAB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $809.78 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly 28.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 19,730,088 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 19,019,411 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 128,401,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,151,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,172,531 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 7,417,529 shares during the same period.